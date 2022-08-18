Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 8,295 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock remained flat at $18.42 on Thursday. 775,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,095,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

