FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.66). Approximately 1,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.78).

FIH group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88. The firm has a market cap of £28.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.27.

FIH group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

