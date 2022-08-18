Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidus Investment worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. StockNews.com cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.