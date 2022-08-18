Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 77,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 55,060 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,097. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

