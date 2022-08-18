Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Fastenal worth $62,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $1,177,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FAST opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.