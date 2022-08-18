Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8,035.00 and last traded at $8,035.00. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,027.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $996.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,793.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,950.95.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $28.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

