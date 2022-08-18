FairGame Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $258,310.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00145952 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00060034 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

