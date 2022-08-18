Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris Sells 516 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

