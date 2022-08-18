Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. 631,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $391.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

