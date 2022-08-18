Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

