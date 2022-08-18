Exen Coin Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Exen Coin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges. Exen Coin has a market cap of $4.42 million and $172,435.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Exen Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
