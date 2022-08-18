Exchange Income’s (EIF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.20.

Shares of EIF opened at C$48.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.50. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

