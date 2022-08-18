Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

