EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.04. EVgo shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 7,219 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

EVgo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Insider Activity at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in EVgo by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

