Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Chairman Sells $407,904.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 276,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVRI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Everi by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

