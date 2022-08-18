Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,793. Evergy has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,539.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 340,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

