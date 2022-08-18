Everex Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $256,753.05 and $4,308.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070038 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

