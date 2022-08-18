Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $116.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,375 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $68,052,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

