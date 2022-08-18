Etherland Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,057.00 (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $219,181.72 and approximately $2,057.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherland Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

