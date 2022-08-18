Ethereum Push Notification Service 24 Hour Volume Reaches $583,570.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $583,570.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. "

