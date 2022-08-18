Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EL traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.16. 55,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.85. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

