Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 1.39% of Establishment Labs worth $22,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Establishment Labs by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

