EscoinToken (ELG) Price Up 1.2% This Week

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One EscoinToken coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00013317 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. EscoinToken has a market cap of $95.52 million and $1.59 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About EscoinToken
EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,763,164 coins. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @EsCoinICO.
