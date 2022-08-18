ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 77,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

