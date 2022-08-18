ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.
ESAB Stock Performance
Shares of ESAB opened at $44.04 on Thursday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
