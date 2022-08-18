Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 880,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,494. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

