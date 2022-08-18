Eric D. Hammes Sells 3,145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
3M Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:MMM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.14. 39,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,479. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of 3M
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.