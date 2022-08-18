Eric D. Hammes Sells 3,145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

3M Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.14. 39,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,479. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of 3M

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.