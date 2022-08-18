ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.25 million and $49.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128779 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034434 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00069564 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.