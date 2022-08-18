Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $53,424.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,469.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

