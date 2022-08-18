Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CACI International Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.86.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $283.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

