Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN) Insider Mena Habib Buys 65,000 Shares

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN – Get Rating) insider Mena Habib bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,725.00 ($7,500.00).

Equinox Resources Limited engages in the exploration, appraising, and development of mineral projects in Australia. Its projects include the Hamersley iron ore project located to the north-east of Tom Price in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

