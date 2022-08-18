Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 75 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $707.00. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,311. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Equinix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.