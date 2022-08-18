EQIFI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,983.00 (EQX)

EQIFI (EQX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. EQIFI has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $210,983.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EQIFI has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EQIFI coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EQIFI Profile
EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI.
Buying and Selling EQIFI
