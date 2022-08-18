EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQGPF traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.37. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. EQB has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

