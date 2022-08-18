EPIK Prime (EPIK) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $4.41 million and $291,742.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129346 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034623 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070038 BTC.
EPIK Prime Profile
EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
