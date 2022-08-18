EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,357 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

