EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

