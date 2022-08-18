EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.55 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $147.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

