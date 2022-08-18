EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

