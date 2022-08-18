Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.