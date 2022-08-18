Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 85,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
