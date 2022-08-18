Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E opened at $23.87 on Thursday. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

