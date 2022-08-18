EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 503,890 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,772,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

