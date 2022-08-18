Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
ERII stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery
In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,236 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
