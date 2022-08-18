Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded at TheStreet

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.