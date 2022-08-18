Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ENR remained flat at $31.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

