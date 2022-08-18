Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and $194,317.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00108504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00245673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,401,385 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.