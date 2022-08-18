Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 146,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,033,344 shares.The stock last traded at $43.09 and had previously closed at $42.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.