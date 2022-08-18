Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

