Elrond Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $58.16 or 0.00247608 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $41.14 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00110450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,013,413 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.